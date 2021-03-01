Two dead after fatal crash on State Highway 33 in Logan County

Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma DPS reports two have died after a fatal crash on State Highway 33 at South Broadway, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, in Logan County.

According to DPS, one vehicle (a Ford Taurus) was going northbound on South Broadway, and the second (a Peterbilt) was eastbound on State Highway 33.

The Ford Taurus failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the Peterbilt’s tanker trailer, the Taurus caught fire after impact said DPS.

The driver and passenger of the Taurus were pronounced dead at the scene by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner, according to DPS.

DPS said the driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation.