Two Boise City residents arrested on 21 counts of sex crimes against children

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Boise City residents are behind bars after being arrest last week on 21-counts each.

James Boyd Jr. and Jennifer Boyd are facing charges including soliciting sexual conduct, sexual abuse of a child, and lewd and indecent proposals of a child.

The pair was arrested by the Cimmaron County Sheriff’s Office.

