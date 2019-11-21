Two airmen killed in accident during training mission at Vance Air Force Base

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities at an Air Force base in Enid are investigating a crash involving two aircraft during a training mission.

Officials with Vance Air Force Base say two Air Force T-38 Talons were involved in a “mishap” on Thursday morning.

A post by the base says the aircraft were performing a routine training mission and there were two people on board each aircraft.

“Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts,” the post read.

A short time later, authorities with Vance Air Force Base announced that two airmen were killed in the crash. The identities of the deceased are being withheld until their families are notified.

“Our servicemen and women give everything, even their lives, to protect our nation. I am deeply saddened by the deaths of two Airmen at Vance Air Force Base during a training session. I pray for God’s grace and healing as their families walk through this and to all those they serve with as they try to understand the difficult loss of their friend and coworker,” said Sen. James Lankford. “My office will continue to communicate with personnel at Vance and the Enid community to provide resources and assistance in the days ahead.”