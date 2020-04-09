Tulsa’s former Black Wall Street to be modernized with grant

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, historic buildings on Greenwood, the Historic Black Wall Street, house new businesses in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A $500,000 grant announced Tuesday, April 8, 2020, from the National Park service will be used to renovate buildings along Tulsa’s former Black Wall Street. It comes nearly 100 years after the area was largely destroyed and as many as 300 people were killed in one of the nation’s deadliest outbreaks of racial violence. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP File)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A $500,000 grant from the National Park service will be used to renovate buildings along Tulsa’s former Black Wall Street.

It comes nearly 100 years after the area was largely destroyed and as many as 300 people were killed in one of the nation’s deadliest outbreaks of racial violence.

The Tulsa World reports that the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the one-block long business district on the city’s iconic North Greenwood Avenue, announced the funding on Tuesday.

Chamber President Freeman Culver says the money should be enough to replace roofs on the 10 buildings and finance reconstruction of the exteriors.