Tulsa State Fair canceled for 2020 amid coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Tulsa State Fair has been canceled this year amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority voted 5-0 Tuesday to cancel the fair scheduled for Oct. 1-11 but said the Junior Livestock Show will continue.

The Tulsa fair joins the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City in canceling the 2020 event.

Officials with the Oklahoma City fair canceled this year’s event. State health officials on Wednesday reported 45,398 confirmed virus cases and 627 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.