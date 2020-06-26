Tulsa semipro soccer team to replace pregame national anthem

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A semipro soccer team based in Tulsa will replace the national anthem with Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” at all home matches.

The Tulsa Athletic made the announcement in a news release.

The Athletic are part of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), which has more than 90 teams.

In a statement, the team said it went away from “The Star-Spangled Banner” after reviewing its lyrics.

In particular, it referred to the rarely sung third verse of Francis Scott Key’s poem.

The team says it “does not believe ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ represents or unites their diverse players, fans and community.”

