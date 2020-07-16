Tulsa requires masks, Oklahoma City to vote on measure

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa city leaders have adopted an ordinance requiring face masks be worn in most public places while Oklahoma City councilors are scheduled to vote on a similar plan later this week.

The Tulsa City Council voted 7-2 Wednesday night to require people 18 and older to wear a face covering in places such as grocery and retail stores, churches, restaurants and bars.

Exceptions include people with medical conditions as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.

There is no penalty for refusing to wear a mask, but those who do could face charges such as criminal trespass, disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace.