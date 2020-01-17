Tulsa police make 5th arrest in prison gang-related slaying

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa County authorities have arrested a fifth person and are seeking two more in the December killing of a white supremacist prison gang member.

A Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says 39-year-old Billy Shawn Griffith was arrested Wednesday night.

He’s one of seven people charged with first-degree murder for the gang-related killing last month of 23-year-old Jared Langworthy.

Roebuck says two of the suspects remain at large: 49-year-old Jerry Brian Williamson and 36-year-old Aaron Mitchell Welch.

Roebuck says all of the suspects are members or associates of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.

