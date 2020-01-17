Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hardesty ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Stratford ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Tulsa police make 5th arrest in prison gang-related slaying

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa County authorities have arrested a fifth person and are seeking two more in the December killing of a white supremacist prison gang member.

A Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says 39-year-old Billy Shawn Griffith was arrested Wednesday night.

He’s one of seven people charged with first-degree murder for the gang-related killing last month of 23-year-old Jared Langworthy.

Roebuck says two of the suspects remain at large: 49-year-old Jerry Brian Williamson and 36-year-old Aaron Mitchell Welch.

Roebuck says all of the suspects are members or associates of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss