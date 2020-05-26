Tulsa police hunt for missing kids, 3 and 2; mother arrested

These undated photos released by the Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department show Tony, left, and Miracle Crook. Authorities searching for the two Tulsa, Okla., children who have been missing since Friday, May 22, 2020, were knocking on doors and stopping drivers at their apartment complex Monday, May 25. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police searching for two small Oklahoma children who have been missing for days have been knocking on doors and stopping drivers at an apartment complex in Tulsa.

Police have said 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook were last seen Friday with their mother, who does not have custody of them.

Their aunt is their guardian.

Jail records show 24-year-old Donisha Willis, their mother, was arrested Friday night and is being held on bond in the Tulsa County jail.

She is charged with child neglect and assaulting a police officer.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Willis.