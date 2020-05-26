Tulsa police hunt for missing kids, 3 and 2; mother arrested

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police searching for two small Oklahoma children who have been missing for days have been knocking on doors and stopping drivers at an apartment complex in Tulsa.
Police have said 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook were last seen Friday with their mother, who does not have custody of them.
Their aunt is their guardian.
Jail records show 24-year-old Donisha Willis, their mother, was arrested Friday night and is being held on bond in the Tulsa County jail.
She is charged with child neglect and assaulting a police officer.
Jail records do not list an attorney for Willis.