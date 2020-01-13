Tulsa mayor supports ‘Live PD’ in city despite opposition

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mayor of Tulsa says he sees benefits in having A&E’s “Live PD” filmed in the city despite opposition from some local leaders and lawmakers.

Mayor G.T. Bynum told the Tulsa World the show that films police officers around the country responding to calls allows residents see for themselves what officers deal with.

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, state Sen. Kevin Matthews and state Reps. Regina Goodwin and Monroe Nichols sent a letter to Bynum last week to end the city’s contract with A&E.