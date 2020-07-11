Tulsa mayor prepares mask order as coronavirus cases surge

After speaking during a press conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum puts on his mask and watches as Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker updates Tulsans on news about the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, July 8, 2020, in Tulsa, Olka. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mayor of Oklahoma’s second-largest city says he’s preparing a local order requiring masks to be worn in public following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post on Friday that he expects the ordinance to be presented to the city council next week.

Oklahoma health officials reported 596 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed infections in Oklahoma to more than 19,000 and the death toll to 416.

Mask mandates were also approved this week in Stillwater and Norman.