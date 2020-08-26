Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum wins re-election to 2nd term in office

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum waves to motorists at 61st Street and Yale Ave. as he campaigns at sunrise on election day Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Incumbent Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has won re-election to a second term in office.

Bynum held off a challenge from a young, Black community organizer and six other candidates in Tuesday’s election to win another four-year term in office.

The 43-year-old Bynum earned a reputation as a moderate who used data to drive decision making.

He has recruited foundation money for health and education projects in the city’s Black community and spearheaded a $640 million tax package for community improvements.

Greg Robinson launched a last-minute campaign for mayor.

He had criticized Bynum for not doing more to improve race relations in the city.