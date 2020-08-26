Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum wins re-election to 2nd term in office

by: Associated Press

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum waves to motorists at 61st Street and Yale Ave. as he campaigns at sunrise on election day Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Incumbent Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has won re-election to a second term in office.

Bynum held off a challenge from a young, Black community organizer and six other candidates in Tuesday’s election to win another four-year term in office.

The 43-year-old Bynum earned a reputation as a moderate who used data to drive decision making.

He has recruited foundation money for health and education projects in the city’s Black community and spearheaded a $640 million tax package for community improvements.

Greg Robinson launched a last-minute campaign for mayor.

He had criticized Bynum for not doing more to improve race relations in the city. 

