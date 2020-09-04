Tulsa man accused of killing officer will face trial

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man accused of shooting two police officers and killing one of them will proceed to trial for first-degree murder and a slew of other charges.

Special Judge April Seibert also found probable cause for David Anthony Ware to face a jury on charges of shooting with intent to kill, drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

The Tulsa World reports that the shooting happened during a June 29 traffic stop, resulting in Officer Aurash Zarkeshan to be wounded and the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss