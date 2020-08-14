Tulsa commits $5.6M of virus relief to get students online

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city will spend $5.6 million of the city’s federal coronavirus relief funds to provide internet services for public school students.

Tulsa Public Schools classes will resume Aug. 31 with distance learning only for at least the first nine weeks.

The funding will provide internet to families without the service so that students can join their classes online.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last week that Oklahoma has been assigned $250 million to support coronavirus-related expenses.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 705 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.