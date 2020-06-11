Trump Rallies To Resume In Tulsa

The date and timing of President Trump's planned Tulsa rally are already drawing criticism.

(KJRH/NBC News) President Trump will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma next week for his first campaign rally since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The date, June 19th, and location are drawing criticism.

The rally coincides with “Juneteenth,” which marks the end of slavery in the United States. Tulsa, meanwhile, was the site of a 1921 massacre that saw a white mob storm a thriving Africa-American business district, killing hundreds.

It also comes as the number of COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement welcoming the president, and claimed that the visit is proof his state’s reopening strategy has worked.

“The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening,” Stitt said in the statement issued Wednesday.

