Tribes oppose 2 Oklahoma tribes joining casino lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Native American tribes suing the state over tribal gambling compacts oppose requests by two other tribes to intervene in the lawsuit.

The Dec, 31 lawsuit by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations asks a federal judge to determine whether state compacts allowing gambling exclusively at tribal casinos automatically renewed Jan. 1.

Several tribes have intervened, but the group opposes intervention by the Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town, saying the two have no valid claim because they do not offer gaming.

Mediation was ordered after Gov. Kevin Stitt asked the judge to order the casinos to stop offering games including electronic and table games.