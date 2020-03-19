Tribe says state lottery game violates Oklahoma compacts

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address in Oklahoma City. An online state lottery game violates the gaming compacts between Oklahoma and the tribes and should bring an end to the exclusivity fees tribes pay the state each year, an Oklahoma-based tribe said in a court filing Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The compacts and the exclusivity fees tribes pay the state are at the center of a lawsuit the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations filed against Gov. Kevin Stitt.(AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma-based tribe says an online state lottery game violates compacts between the state and tribes that authorize gambling.

In its federal court filing late Tuesday, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes argue the violation should result in an end to the exclusivity fees tribes pay to the state.

Those fees generated about $150 million in payments to the state last year, mostly for public schools.

The exclusivity fees and the gaming compacts are at the center of a lawsuit filed against the state by the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw nations.

The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes joined that lawsuit.