Tribe says state lottery game violates Oklahoma compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma-based tribe says an online state lottery game violates compacts between the state and tribes that authorize gambling.
In its federal court filing late Tuesday, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes argue the violation should result in an end to the exclusivity fees tribes pay to the state.
Those fees generated about $150 million in payments to the state last year, mostly for public schools.
The exclusivity fees and the gaming compacts are at the center of a lawsuit filed against the state by the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw nations.
The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes joined that lawsuit.