Tribal leaders defend new gambling compacts in legal memo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The leaders of two Oklahoma-based Native American tribes are defending their gambling compacts with the state and urging the U.S. Department of the Interior to approve them.

The chairmen of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation outlined their position in a ten-page legal memo sent Wednesday to Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

The memo was in response to Attorney General Mike Hunter’s formal opinion earlier this month that Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his legal authority by authorizing games that aren’t currently permitted under state law.