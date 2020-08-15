Tribal groups warn Inhofe bill could undermine sovereignty

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., listens during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee oversight hearing to examine the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Several Native American groups are warning Inhofe that legislation being discussed in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision could undermine tribal sovereignty. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool Photo via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Several Native American groups are warning U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe that legislation being discussed in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision could undermine tribal sovereignty.

The leaders of eight separate groups sent a joint letter to Inhofe on Wednesday outlining their concerns.

Among the groups are the National Congress of American Indians and the Association on American Indian Affairs.

They fear congressional action could undermine tribal sovereignty that was recently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in its McGirt v. Oklahoma decision.

Inhofe said in a statement Friday the tribal organizations’ concerns are “misplaced” and that legislation is needed.