Tribal gaming official rejects Oklahoma governor’s offer

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matt Morgan speaks during a news conference outside the state in Oklahoma City. Morgan is rejecting Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest casino gambling offer and accused the governor of trying to take advantage of the tribes during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The state’s top Native American gaming official is rejecting Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest casino gambling offer.

Matthew Morgan, the chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, accused the governor on Friday of trying to take advantage of the tribes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press has obtained a copy of the governor’s latest offer.

It would require the tribes to pay a flat 5% fee on gambling revenues, whereas the current compacts have a sliding scale of between 4% and 10%.

It also authorizes the state and tribes to offer sports wagering.

