Trial starting for man accused in Oklahoma deputy’s death

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — Testimony is expected to begin in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy.

Witnesses are scheduled to testify Monday in the trial of 47-year-old Nathan LeForce, who is charged with first-degree murder in the April 18, 2017, shooting death of 40-year-old Logan County Deputy David Wade. A 12-member jury was seated on Friday.

Wade was fatally wounded while serving an eviction notice at a home near Mulhall, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. Wade was shot four times, including in the face, but still called for backup as LeForce allegedly stole his patrol car. LeForce is also charged with larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery.

LeForce has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty .