Trial begins for Norman man accused of killing daughter

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Ronald Lee McMullen Jr. is led to the courtroom at Cleveland County District Court for a preliminary hearing in his first-degree murder case in Norman, Okla. McMullen’s trial resumed Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He is accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old daughter in the face. (Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A first-degree murder trial is underway in Norman for a man accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old daughter in the face.

The trial of 45-year-old Ronald Lee McMullen resumed Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court.

McMullen is charged in the June 2017 shooting death of his daughter, Kailee McMullen.

In his opening statement Tuesday, defense attorney Michael Johnson said the woman shot herself and that gunshot residue on her hand supports that theory.

Prosecutor Jacobi Whatley disputed that theory. A Norman police officer testified Tuesday that Ronald McMullen moved his daughter’s body and called his wife before calling 911.

Norman police Lt. Chris Vinson says he was immediately suspicious that Ronald McMullen was involved, in part because he was covered in blood and let his wife answer questions for him.