Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR

Train strikes and kills pedestrian in central Oklahoma

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a freight train in central Oklahoma.

Police say the collision occurred about 6:30 a.m. Friday in Norman, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the man was fatally injured when he stepped in front of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. An engineer told investigators that he saw the man prior to the collision and sounded the train’s horn, but the man did not move.

Police found the man’s body on the railroad tracks. His name hasn’t been released. The train blocked railroad crossings at four intersections in Norman for two hours while police investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss