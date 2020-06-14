Train derails in Oklahoma, spilling toxic chemical

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — Dozens of residents of a small Oklahoma city were temporarily evacuated after a train derailed and spilled a hazardous chemical.

BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy Casas says the train went off the tracks at around 2 a.m. Saturday in Wynnewood, a community 65 miles south of Oklahoma City.

She says two of the derailed cars began leaking sodium hydrosulfide, which is toxic, flammable and potentially combustible.

Wynnewood fire chief says Austin Giltner about 75 people evacuated their homes around 3 a.m. and were able to return by 8:30 a.m.

He says the leak has been contained and there is no ongoing threat.