Tourist dies in ocean in while defying Hawaii quarantine

FILE – In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, as beachgoers are seen in the background, yellow caution tape wrapped across Waikiki in Honolulu. Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self quarantine starting Thursday, March 27, of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus. The order applies to returning residents, as well as visitors. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — A tourist from Oklahoma who was supposed to be obeying Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving to the state, checked out of his hotel early and was later pronounced dead after emergency workers pulled him out of the ocean.

The Honolulu medical examiner’s officer identified him as 39-year-old Kristopher Michael Oliphant of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A cause of death is pending.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii says he arrived June 7 and checked out of his hotel on Wednesday, before his quarantine period was over.

The mandatory quarantine for arriving travelers is meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.