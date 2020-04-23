Tornado forms behind a rainbow in Oklahoma

(FOX NEWS) — Tornadoes rip through parts of Texas, Louisiana, and southern Oklahoma, killing at least five people.
The twisters struck on Wednesday leaving a scary but beautiful sight as a rainbow was seen behind one of the forming funnels, passing behind houses at Lake Durant.
Local media reported the tornadoes caused extensive damage.
