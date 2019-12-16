Closings and Delays
Yarbrough Public Schools

Toddler killed by gunshots fired into Oklahoma City home

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Authorities say bullets were fired into an Oklahoma City home, killing a 2-year-old girl and wounding her grandmother as they were asleep in bed.

Police say investigators have no idea who fired the shots early Monday that killed 2-year-old Riah Janae Thomas. Her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was treated and released from a hospital.

Lt. Cody Koelsch told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police had no previous history with the home and don’t know why it may have been targeted. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss