Third student-runner who was struck by speeding truck dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A third suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was stuck by a speeding pickup truck earlier this month.

A University of Oklahoma Medical Center spokeswoman says 18-year-old Kolby Crum died Saturday.

Crum was among seven members of the Moore High School cross-country team who hit by the truck while they were running on a Moore sidewalk on Feb. 3.

Police say 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend was going 79 mph in a 25 mph zone when he veered across two traffic lanes and onto the sidewalk.

He faces charges including manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.