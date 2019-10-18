Third person sentenced in 2013 Boise City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A third person has been sentenced for a 2013 murder in Boise City.

Timothy Dees, 25, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He had pleaded guilty to Murder in the First Degree in District Court.

Dees, Zachery Wilson, 29, and Jeremy Scott, 33, were arrested back in February for the murder of 77-year-old Charles Nieman, who was traveling through Boise City on June 12, 2013 with his wife, when they stopped at the Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store.

Officials said the couple was approached by a man who pointed a gun at Charles Nieman and wanted his wallet. They said Nieman did not comply, and the man shot Nieman, fled on foot, and the vehicle the shooter got out of drove away at the same time.

Wilson and Scott entered pleas of no contest to Murder in the First Degree in Cimarron County District Court.

Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended. Scott also was sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended.