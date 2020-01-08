Third OU student alleges sexual misconduct by ex-official

FILE – In this March 25, 2015 file photo, University of Oklahoma Vice President Jim “Tripp” Hall III poses for a portrait in Oklahoma City. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, a third University of Oklahoma student has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the former university administrator. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A third University of Oklahoma student has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against a former university administrator.

The 21-year-old student claims in a lawsuit filed Monday that former OU Vice President Jim “Tripp” Hall III performed a sex act on him last year without his consent.

The student claims Hall befriended him two years ago when he was a sophomore at OU and “maliciously manipulated” him into thinking the relationship was appropriate.

Two former OU students have separately accused Hall of sexual misconduct.

Hall has denied wrongdoing and his attorney, Clark Brewster, says the new lawsuit is without merit.

