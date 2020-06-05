Theft of New Mexico police car leads to pursuit, 2 crashes

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern New Mexico say a person pulled over for a traffic stop stole a police car, prompting a pursuit into the next county in southeastern New Mexico and resulting in two crashes that left two people injured.

The Roswell Daily Record reports that the person who stole the Roswell Police Department car in Chaves County on Thursday later fled from the scene of a head-on crash that ended the vehicle pursuit in Eddy County but was arrested nearby.

The name and age of the person who stole the police car weren’t immediately released.

The incident is being investigated by New Mexico State Police.