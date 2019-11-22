Texas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in Thursday night wreck

HOOKER, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) — A Texas County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in wreck last night.

It happened at the intersection of Panhandle and Jackson Street in Hooker, Oklahoma at about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, a Texas County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit was responding to a call when another vehicle turned into the patrol unit.

The driver and two passengers of the civilian vehicle were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the patrol car refused medical treatment at the scene.

