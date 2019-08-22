Texas County law enforcement looking for kidnapping suspect

Victim found and placed into protective custody

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, on July 4, they were made aware of a kidnapping that took place at Mile 33 and Road V.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said they followed multiple leads and were able to find a possible location of the girl.

Officials said with the help of the Schuyler Police Department in Nebraska, the girl was placed into protective custody.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect, Diego Lorenzo-Tino, 27.

Lorenzo-Tino was last seen in the area of Schuyler, Nebraska, but has ties to Guymon, Oklahoma, Dalhart, Texas, and Birmingham, Alabama.

Officials said he is described as 5′ 6″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and could be driving a silver four-door Honda Civic.

Officials said Lorenzo-Tino has been known to use multiple aliases including Erick Brindis, Brindis Diego Lorenzo, Erick Lorenzo-Tino, Lorenzo Diego, and Brindis Diego.

According to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo-Tino was deported in October 2016 and has since re-entered the county illegally.

Any information or tips may be reported to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office at 580-338-4000.

Officials ask that if you see him, to not approach him and contact your local law enforcement.