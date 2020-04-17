Texas County officials excluding one COVID-19 case and death from local count

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County Emergency Management said officials will now exclude one person from Goodwell tested positive and died from complications related to COVID-19 in its local count.

According to Texas County OEM, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the positive COVID-19 test to Texas County officials because the person lived in Goodwell. However, officials said the person died in Oklahoma County, and their death was counted there.

It is because of this that Texas County said it will be rolling its positive test results and deaths back by one.

With that update, Texas County now stands at nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9 p.m. on April 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Childress 1 – = Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 16 – – Hansford 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 6 – 1 Moore 61 – 11 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 101 2 13 Quay 1 – – Randall 93 2 11 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 4 – – Swisher 4 – 1 Texas 9 1 2 TOTAL 363 7 49

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: