TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County Emergency Management said officials will now exclude one person from Goodwell tested positive and died from complications related to COVID-19 in its local count.
According to Texas County OEM, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the positive COVID-19 test to Texas County officials because the person lived in Goodwell. However, officials said the person died in Oklahoma County, and their death was counted there.
It is because of this that Texas County said it will be rolling its positive test results and deaths back by one.
With that update, Texas County now stands at nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Childress
|1
|–
|=
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|16
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|6
|–
|1
|Moore
|61
|–
|11
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|101
|2
|13
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|93
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|4
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|363
|7
|49
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo man to run 72 miles in 24 hours for local businesses
- Texas County officials excluding one COVID-19 case and death from local count
- Calls for ICE to scale back enforcement efforts during coronavirus crisis
- Trump forms committee to advise on reopening US economy
- Watch: With new guidelines in place, are states prepared to reopen?