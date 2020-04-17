Texas County officials excluding one COVID-19 case and death from local count

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County Emergency Management said officials will now exclude one person from Goodwell tested positive and died from complications related to COVID-19 in its local count.

According to Texas County OEM, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the positive COVID-19 test to Texas County officials because the person lived in Goodwell. However, officials said the person died in Oklahoma County, and their death was counted there.

It is because of this that Texas County said it will be rolling its positive test results and deaths back by one.

With that update, Texas County now stands at nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Childress1=
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson61
Moore6111
Oldham31
Potter101213
Quay1
Randall93211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman4
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL363749

