TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed the sixth positive COVID-19 case that is also the second death in the county.
Officials said the person was a 28-year-old man who lived in Guymon. He died Saturday, April 11. Texas County officials said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner verified the death and notified them on Monday, April 13.
Officials said he is counted as the second COVID-19 related death in the county.
Texas County officials told us all people in close contact with the person will be notified and advised of quarantine and testing procedures.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:20 p.m. on April 14, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|6
|Gray
|13
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|3
|–
|–
|Moore
|36
|–
|7
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|79
|2
|4
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|73
|2
|5
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|–
|Texas
|6
|2
|–
|TOTAL
|281
|8
|22
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Senators want USDA to provide relief funding for farmers; others say to wait
- Texas County confirms sixth positive COVID-19 case, second death
- Coronavirus crisis: Pentagon officials outline plan to protect military members
- Whittier Elementary sends special message to students
- 2 nursing homes account for all COVID-19 deaths, nearly half of all cases in South Texas county