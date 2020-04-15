Texas County confirms sixth positive COVID-19 case, second death

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed the sixth positive COVID-19 case that is also the second death in the county.

Officials said the person was a 28-year-old man who lived in Guymon. He died Saturday, April 11. Texas County officials said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner verified the death and notified them on Monday, April 13.

Officials said he is counted as the second COVID-19 related death in the county.

Texas County officials told us all people in close contact with the person will be notified and advised of quarantine and testing procedures.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:20 p.m. on April 14, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 6 Gray 13 – – Hansford 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 3 – – Moore 36 – 7 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 79 2 4 Quay 1 – – Randall 73 2 5 Roosevelt 1 – – Swisher 4 – – Texas 6 2 – TOTAL 281 8 22

