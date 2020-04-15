Texas County confirms sixth positive COVID-19 case, second death

Breaking News
TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed the sixth positive COVID-19 case that is also the second death in the county.

Officials said the person was a 28-year-old man who lived in Guymon. He died Saturday, April 11. Texas County officials said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner verified the death and notified them on Monday, April 13.

Officials said he is counted as the second COVID-19 related death in the county.

Texas County officials told us all people in close contact with the person will be notified and advised of quarantine and testing procedures.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:20 p.m. on April 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson3
Moore367
Oldham31
Potter7924
Quay1
Randall7325
Roosevelt1
Swisher4
Texas62
TOTAL281822

