Texas County confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases

Oklahoma
TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County is reporting four more cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 10.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:05 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson31
Moore539
Oldham31
Potter9229
Quay1
Randall80211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Swisher4
Texas1022
TOTAL323840

