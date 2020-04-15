Texas County confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County is reporting four more cases of COVID-19.
This brings the county’s total to 10.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:05 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|6
|Gray
|13
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|3
|–
|1
|Moore
|53
|–
|9
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|92
|2
|9
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|80
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|–
|Texas
|10
|2
|2
|TOTAL
|323
|8
|40