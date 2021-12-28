Texas County Commissioners choose to extend burn ban

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that it has renewed the burn ban for the county for a period not to exceed 14 days.

According to documents provided to MyHighPlains.com, the burn ban will be effective for a period not to exceed 14 days. If “extreme fire dangers persist,” additional resolutions could be passed and the ban can be removed at any time during the 14-day period by the commissioners. The ban can also be overridden at any time by a “lawfully declared Burn Ban by the Governor of the state of Oklahoma.”

According to the resolution, it is “unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wildland fire.”

Exceptions to the resolution include equipment related to road construction projects, welding/cutting torch/grinding activities as well as campers and outdoor cooking.