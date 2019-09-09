Teen charged with stabbing classmate at Oklahoma high school

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Felony charges have been filed against a 15-year-old boy accused of repeatedly stabbing a female classmate at a central Oklahoma high school.

Oklahoma County court records show Tatum Dillon was charged Friday with one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of maiming. The records indicate he will be tried as an adult.

Dillon is accused of stabbing the then 14-year-old girl in August 2018 during an assembly on the first day of school at Luther High School, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. Officials say the girl sustained multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized for three days.

Police said at the time the boy wanted a romantic relationship with the girl but she liked the boy only as a friend.