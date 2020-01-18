Taxpayer money approved for Oklahoma governor’s ex-company

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks with the media outside the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Stitt said in a speech Tuesday, that he opposes a plan to further reduce the state’s high incarceration rate by restricting prosecutors from using previous felony convictions to enhance sentences in certain cases. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A panel that includes appointees of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has approved more taxpayer subsidies for the Jenks-based company Stitt founded.

The three-member Quality Jobs Program Incentive Approval Committee on Thursday voted to approve a contract with Gateway First Bank.

Under the program, companies can qualify for quarterly cash payments based on how many new jobs they create.

The online publication The Frontier first reported on the new contract.

Stitt founded Gateway Mortgage Group and served as its CEO.

After he was elected, the state’s attorney general approved Stitt’s plan to separate from the company, which later became a bank.

