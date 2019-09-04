Suspect arrested in Texas County after child reports sexual abuse

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma man is arrested on sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault charges.

The suspect, Gerardo Valles Avalos, faces multiple charges, including two counts of Child Sexual Abuse, two counts of Lewd Molestation, and one count related to sexual assault.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), on August 29, an 11-year-old reported to Guymon Police that she was sexually assaulted in May.

Agents from OSBI and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control interview Avalos. They said based on his interview, he was arrested and booked into the Texas County jail.