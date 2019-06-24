Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in southeastern Oklahoma

Authorities say a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another 16-year-old whose body was discovered near a southeastern Oklahoma intersection.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says the suspect was arrested Sunday after victim’s body was discovered Saturday in McAlester, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Morris says the victim appeared to have been fatally shot at an intersection northwest of McAlester. The sheriff says investigators found shell casings at the scene.

Morris says the suspect’s name will not be released pending a judge’s decision on whether he will be prosecuted as a youthful offender. The victim also has not been identified.

The sheriff says the suspect was identified after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and other investigators collected evidence from the scene.