Supreme Court: Alcohol distribution law unconstitutional

by: KEN MILLER

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court has voted 5-4 to uphold a lower court ruling that a law requiring the top 25 brands of wine and spirits to be sold to all Oklahoma alcohol wholesalers is unconstitutional.

Wednesday’s ruling means alcohol manufacturers can designate a single wholesaler in the state to distribute their products.

The law, sought by small alcohol wholesalers who did not merge with larger out-of-state distributors, was passed by the Legislature and signed in May by Gov. Kevin Stitt. 

The court found the law “clearly, palpably, and plainly inconsistent” with a state constitutional amendment passed in 2016 that changed Oklahoma liquor laws.

