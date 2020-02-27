Students stage sit-in outside University of Oklahoma offices

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dozens of University of Oklahoma students are staging a sit-in outside OU’s administrative offices following two instances of professors using racial slurs in the classroom.

OU’s Black Emergency Response Team gathered Wednesday morning in Evans Hall and called for the resignation of OU provost Kyle Harper, mandatory equity training for faculty, semester-long diversity training and a new multicultural center on campus.

The sit-in continued Thursday morning at Evans Hall and the group says it will remain there “until these demands are met.”

The university says it met with students and has “identified areas of agreement.”