Stitt: Up to 6,800 hospital beds needed for virus patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma will need up to 6,800 hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients when the pandemic peaks.
Stitt said Wednesday that current estimates show a broad range for the peak of illnesses from early April to as late as August.
He says more people must be tested to have a better understanding of when the illnesses will reach that point.
Stitt said the state now has 13,600 test kits available.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports at least 719 cases and 30 deaths across the state.
The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.