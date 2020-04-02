Stitt: Up to 6,800 hospital beds needed for virus patients

Workers at the Mathis Brothers mattress factory continue construction mattress as part of the factory has been given over to sewing mask for hospital use, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma will need up to 6,800 hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients when the pandemic peaks.

Stitt said Wednesday that current estimates show a broad range for the peak of illnesses from early April to as late as August.

He says more people must be tested to have a better understanding of when the illnesses will reach that point.

Stitt said the state now has 13,600 test kits available.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports at least 719 cases and 30 deaths across the state.

The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.