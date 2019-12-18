Stitt takes lead on gambling talks, offers tribes extension

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks with the media outside the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Stitt said in a speech Tuesday, that he opposes a plan to further reduce the state’s high incarceration rate by restricting prosecutors from using previous felony convictions to enhance sentences in certain cases. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he’s taking over gambling negotiations with Native American tribes from the attorney general and plans to hire his own out-of-state legal team.

Stitt said Tuesday he also plans to offer tribes an extension to allow casino gambling to continue while negotiations continue.

Stitt maintains the compacts expire and that casino gambling will become illegal in the state on Jan. 1.

The tribes dispute that position and maintain the compacts automatically renew.

Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association President Matt Morgan said he expects casinos to continue operating as usual on Jan. 1.

