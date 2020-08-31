Stitt suggests Native and Black Oklahomans for monument

FILE – In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recommended three Native Americans and two Black Oklahomans as national heroes who should be considered for inclusion in a new National Garden of American Heroes. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt is recommending three Native Americans and two Black Oklahomans as national heroes who should be considered for inclusion in a new National Garden of American Heroes.

The first-term Republican governor made the suggestions in a letter sent to the Trump administration this month.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order on rebuilding public monuments and asked governors for their input on who should be included and where such a monument should be located.

Among Stitt’s top recommendations were former Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller, humorist Will Rogers and Olympic athlete Jim Thorpe.