Stitt submits application for $300 unemployment benefit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking the federal government to provide an additional $300 in unemployment benefits for unemployed Oklahomans.

Stitt announced Monday that his office submitted a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Once approved, Stitt says FEMA will fund the $300-per-week benefit and Oklahoma will fulfill the 25% state match through existing unemployment benefits.

Stitt touted the state’s early reopening as helping many Oklahomans return to work, but acknowledged many unemployed are still seeking help.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma reported 569 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday and four additional deaths.