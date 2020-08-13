Stitt seeks another hearing in tribal gaming agreements case

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is seeking another hearing before the state Supreme Court regarding its recent ruling in a tribal gaming compact.

The state’s high court determined last month that Stitt’s compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe were not valid.

It ruled that the Republican governor overstepped his authority by trying to greenlight sports betting and house-banked card and table games.

The Oklahoman reported Wednesday that Stitt’s attorneys filed a request seeking a rehearing of the case to clarify whether parts of the compacts that do not conflict with state law remain valid. 

