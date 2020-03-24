Stitt says not yet time for statewide shelter in place order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says now is not the time to issue a statewide order for residents to shelter in place due to the coronavirus.

During a Sunday evening news conference Stitt did not rule out such an order and is encouraging social distancing and keeping gatherings to no more than 10 people.

State health officials announced a second death in the state due to the virus on Sunday and said there are now 81 confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks.