Stitt says he plans to veto key piece of state budget plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt says he plans to veto a key piece of the Republican Legislature’s budget plan.
Stitt’s announcement Monday signals how much the first-term governor’s relationship with lawmakers of his own party has soured in recent weeks.
Stitt said he plans to veto two bills that temporarily divert about $111 million from the state’s pension system to help ease budget cuts to public schools.
House and Senate leaders said Monday a veto override is one option they’re considering.
Republicans have enough votes to override Stitt’s veto, but neither bill passed with a veto-proof margin in the Senate.