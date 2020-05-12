Stitt says he plans to veto key piece of state budget plan

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference Monday, May 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. State health officials on Monday reported multiple new positive cases of COVID-19 and new deaths.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt says he plans to veto a key piece of the Republican Legislature’s budget plan.

Stitt’s announcement Monday signals how much the first-term governor’s relationship with lawmakers of his own party has soured in recent weeks.

Stitt said he plans to veto two bills that temporarily divert about $111 million from the state’s pension system to help ease budget cuts to public schools.

House and Senate leaders said Monday a veto override is one option they’re considering.

Republicans have enough votes to override Stitt’s veto, but neither bill passed with a veto-proof margin in the Senate.

